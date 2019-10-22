Isabela Merced & Shameik Moore in Trailer for X-Mas Film 'Let It Snow'

"Christmas Eve bash - come one, come all! Boom!" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a holiday ensemble comedy titled Let It Snow, arriving in just a few weeks to watch streaming this holiday season. When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and their love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. The film stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, and Joan Cusack. This looks like one of those charming, goofy, completely obvious, formulaic feel-good holiday flicks. Maybe it's what we all need right now? Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Luke Snellin's Let It Snow, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and their love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same. Let It Snow is directed by English filmmaker Luke Snellin, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other TV work previously, including "The A Word" and "Wanderlust". The script is by Laura Solon, Victoria Strouse, and Kay Kannon; based on bestselling book "Let It Snow" by John Green, Lauren Myracle and Maureen Johnson. Netflix will release Snellin's Let It Snow streaming exclusively starting November 8th coming up. Looking any good?