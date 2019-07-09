Isabela Moner Explores in Next 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' Trailer

"Oh look, Dora brought a knife on the field trip, everybody." Paramount has revealed the second trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action Dora the Explorer movie that's hitting theaters coming up later this summer. Young actress Isabela Moner (seen in Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Instant Family) takes on the iconic role of Dora, with the short hair and backpack. Her first big adventure is high school, but of course she quickly ends up in the jungle on a real adventure to save her parents - played by Eva Longoria & Michael Peña. The film also stars Eugenio Derbez, Temuera Morrison, Q'orianka Kilcher, Adriana Barraza, plus Danny Trejo (as the voice of Boots - her little sidekick monkey), and Benicio Del Toro (as the voice of Swiper). This looks super duper goofy and extra cheesy, with more cheese on top. But I guess they know the audience they're playing to with this. Have fun.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for James Bobin's Dora and the Lost City of Gold, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold here, for the original reveal again.

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria & Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold. Dora and the Lost City of Gold is directed by English filmmaker James Bobin, director of the films The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, and Alice Through the Looking Glass, plus episodes of "Da Ali G Show" and "Flight of the Conchords". The screenplay is by Nicholas Stoller and Matthew Robinson, from a story by Tom Wheeler. Based on the Nick TV show created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh and Eric Weiner. Paramount will release Bobin's Dora and the Lost City of Gold in theaters everywhere starting August 9th, 2019 this summer. Look like fun to you?