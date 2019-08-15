Isabelle Huppert Heads to Portugal in Full Trailer for Ira Sachs' 'Frankie'

"People seldom say 'no' to Frankie." Sony Classics has debuted the new full-length trailer for Frankie, the latest film from acclaimed American indie filmmaker Ira Sachs (Married Life, Keep the Lights On, Love is Strange, Little Men). This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and they originally put out a teaser trailer just before that festival to build up some buzz. Frankie is set in the lovely town of Sintra, Portugal outside of Lisbon, where a number of palaces and castles are nestled on a hillside. The story follows three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation. Starring Isabelle Huppert, along with Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Jérémie Renier, Vinette Robinson, with Carloto Cotta, Ariyon Bakare, and Sennia Nanua. I very much like the way this film looks and feels, so light and fresh yet it's so deeply moving and tough in its heart. This one is worth a watch.

Here's the full-length US trailer for Ira Sachs' Frankie, direct from Sony Pictures Classics' YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Ira Sachs' Frankie here, released during the festival.

Three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces. Frankie is directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Ira Sachs, of the films Vaudeville, The Delta, Boy-Girl Boy Girl, Forty Shades of Blue, Married Life, Keep the Lights On, Love is Strange, and Little Men previously. The screenplay is written by Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias. Produced by Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt; and co-produced by Anne Berger, Diana Elbaum, and Luís Urbano. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and also played at the Melbourne Film Festival, heading to TIFF next. Sony Classics will release Sachs' Frankie in US theaters starting on October 25th, 2019 this fall. Who wants to see this film?