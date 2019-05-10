Isabelle Huppert in a Teaser Trailer for Ira Sachs' New Film 'Frankie'

"My mother thinks she knows everything…" SBS Distribution has debuted the first official trailer, more of a teaser trailer / sizzle reel, for the film Frankie, the latest from acclaimed American filmmaker Ira Sachs (of Married Life, Keep the Lights On, Love is Strange, Little Men). This is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival playing In Competition later this month, and it looks incredibly promising. Easily one of my most anticipated films of the festival. Frankie is set in the lovely town of Sintra, Portugal outside of Lisbon, where a number of palaces and castles are nestled on a hillside. The story follows three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation. Starring Isabelle Huppert, along with Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Jérémie Renier, Vinette Robinson, with Carloto Cotta, Ariyon Bakare, and Sennia Nanua. This is such gorgeous footage, I have a very good feeling about this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ira Sachs' Frankie, direct from YouTube (via ScreenDaily):

Three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces. Frankie is directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Ira Sachs, of the films Vaudeville, The Delta, Boy-Girl Boy Girl, Forty Shades of Blue, Married Life, Keep the Lights On, Love is Strange, and Little Men previously. The screenplay is written by Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias. Produced by Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt; and co-produced by Anne Berger, Diana Elbaum, and Luís Urbano. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month playing In Competition at the festival. Sony Pictures Classics will release Sachs' Frankie in US theaters later this year, but no release date is set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?