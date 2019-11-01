Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield in First Trailer for 'The Photograph' Film

"Don't you want more than this?" "I want you." Universal has debuted the official trailer for an emotional drama titled The Photograph, the latest film written and directed by talented filmmaker Stella Meghie (Jean of the Joneses, Everything Everything, The Weekend). Her new film features a series of intertwining love stories set in both the past and in the present. When a famous photographer passes away, her daughter discovers a photograph in her safe-deposit box and begins a new romance with a journalist. She must must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved. Starring Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield, along with Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel, Rob Morgan, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance. It looks like an emotionally charged, electric drama about love and life.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stella Meghie's The Photograph, direct from YouTube:

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother's early life and she ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield). The Photograph is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Stella Meghie, director of the films Jean of the Joneses, Everything Everything, and The Weekend previously, as well as a few other TV episodes. Produced by Will Packer and James Lopez. Universal will release Meghie's The Photograph in theaters everywhere starting February 14th, 2020, Valentine's Day, coming up in the New Year. First impression? Anyone interested?