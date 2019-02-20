It's Fight Night in First Trailer for Martial Arts Action Film 'Kiss Kiss'

"This is warfare…" Cleopatra Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for an indie action film titled Kiss Kiss, the latest feature made by director Dallas King (Demon, Ink & Rain, U.Z.L.A.). Everything about this film makes me feel uneasy, it's the epitome of a male fantasy turned into action sports and it's all so gross to see nowadays. Kiss Kiss is about four strip club "dancers" who go out for an evening of wine, but they end up being tricked and drugged, waking up to discover they're now combatants in an underground fighting contest. Now they must fight for their own lives, and for their freedom. The film stars Natascha Hopkins, along with Tamra Dae, Kylie Rae, Nathalia Castellon, Robert Wagner, Janey Bolina, Julia Farino, John Ross Clark, Nick Denbeigh, Thai Edwards, and Essam Ferris. It looks so bad in every way, but the trailer is free to watch if anyone wants to check this out. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Dallas King's Kiss Kiss, direct from YouTube:

After a glorious night at the strip club, the film follows four dancers, Kiss (Hopkins), and her best friends Treasure (Dae) and Kurious (B) as they are led by newcomer Tia (Castellon) to an exclusive wine tasting. A beautiful day turns tragic when they wake up having been seduced by their captor and special forces veteran, Gibson (Wagner), as he orchestrates a fight night that has each girl to battle against Fortune (Rae) and Dream (Hall) to prove that he’s found the perfect serum to enhance a human’s fighting abilities in combat. Round by round we witness our band of heroines face each other to the last breath as they work to free themselves and get the most savage revenge on their captor. Kiss Kiss is an intoxicating blend of blood, sex, and wine infused with mixed martial arts knockouts and friendships that are pushed to their limits. Kiss Kiss is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Dallas King, director of the films Demon, Ink & Rain, and U.Z.L.A. previously. Cleopatra Entertainment will release Dallas King's Kiss Kiss in select theaters + on VOD starting March 5th next month. Is anyone actually interested in seeing this film?