It's Here! 'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' Teaser Trailer

"We'll always be with you… No one's ever really gone." Disney + Lucasfilm have debuted the first official teaser trailer for the final movie in the Skywalker saga, officially titled Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. This is the first big reveal of this highly anticipated grand finale, and it definitely ratchets up the hype to the highest levels. Directed by J.J. Abrams, this film continues the storyline started in The Force Awakens following Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren. Daisy Ridley returns, with John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, and Warwick Davis. The newcomers include Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Dominic Monaghan. This is one hell of an exciting, and emotional yet mysterious trailer, with some big moments but not too many full reveals just yet. Take a look.

First teaser trailer for J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, from YouTube:

Every generation has a legend. The final chapter of the Skywalker saga from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker is directed by American filmmaker J.J. Abrams, director of the movies Mission: Impossible 3, Star Trek, Super 8, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens previously, as well as producing and TV shows. The screenplay is written by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, co-written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan. Disney will release Lucasfilm / Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker in theaters everywhere (including IMAX) starting on December 20th later this year. First impression? Who's excited?