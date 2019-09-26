Jackie Chan & Zhang Ziyi in Epic Everest Film 'The Climbers' Trailer

"We have to climb to the top ourselves." Well Go USA has debuted an official US trailer for the intense new Chinese adventure movie The Climbers, the latest creation from award-winning Chinese filmmaker Daniel Lee (of Three Kingdoms, 14 Blades, White Vengeance, Dragon Blade, Time Raiders). Mount Everest - the second step under the cliff. The four members of the China Everest Climbing Commando are attacking the most difficult and most dangerous "second step". This is their fifth attempt. The first four failures have cost them too much physical strength - finally, the wind and snow stop… This film tells the story of the Chinese team to summit Mount Everest from the North Ridge (through Tibet), the first people to do so in 1960. The ensemble cast stars Wu Jing, Zhang Ziyi, Zhang Yi, Jing Boran, Hu Ge, Long Chen, Duobujie, with Jackie Chan. I love climbing movies, but they're always so excruciatingly exaggerated and filled with CGI shots galore. This looks epic, but also looks like Chinese nationalism at its finest. Get to the top! See below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Daniel Lee's The Climbers, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

Based on a true story from award winning director Daniel Lee, featuring China's biggest stars Wu Jing (Wandering Earth, Wolf Warrior 2) and Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha), and with a special guest appearance from superstar Jackie Chan. The Climbers is a cinematic retelling of the first Chinese climbers to summit Mount Everest in May of 1960 - the first ever to do so from the North Ridge. Well-known as the most challenging side of the mountain, the perilous journey takes its toll on the mountaineers, physically and mentally, forcing them to make life or death decisions at every turn. The Climbers is directed by Chinese filmmaker Daniel Lee, director of many films including Black Mask, Moonlight Express, A Fighter's Blues, Dragon Squad, Three Kingdoms, 14 Blades, White Vengeance, Dragon Blade, Time Raiders, and Song of the Assassins previously. The screenplay is by A Lai and Daniel Lee. The movie also opens in China this month at the same time. Well Go USA will release The Climbers in IMAX theaters starting September 30th, then in regular theaters starting on October 4th this fall. Cool?