Jaeden Martell in Official Trailer for A24's 'Low Tide' Set in New Jersey

"Red's crazy, and Red doesn't like it when people lie." A24 has unveiled the first trailer for an indie thriller titled Low Tide, which is the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Kevin McMullin. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and is heading to theaters in the fall. The film is about a group of young friends who get into trouble when they find a bag of gold coins. Alan, Red, and Smitty spend high summer on the Jersey Shore roving the boardwalk and getting into trouble. But the discovery of good old fashioned treasure sets the friends on an escalating course of suspicion and violence in this atmospheric thriller. The film stars Jaeden Martell, Shea Whigham, Keean Johnson, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, as well as Kristine Froseth. This looks pretty mediocre, especially with that uber cliche "good guy/bad guy" speech.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin McMullin's Low Tide, direct from A24's YouTube:

In the long days of summer in a beach town on the New Jersey shore, high schooler Alan (Keean Johnson) and his friends Red (Alex Neustaedter) and Smitty (Daniel Zolghadri) break into vacation homes to steal valuables, funding dates at the boardwalk and lunches at the burger stand. When Alan and his younger brother Peter (Jaeden Martell) find a bag of gold coins, they try to hide them from the others — but Red, suspicious and violently unpredictable, seems willing to do anything to get the money. Low Tide is written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Kevin McMullin, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earliest this year. A24 will open McMullin's Low Tide in select theaters starting October 4th coming up this fall. How does that look?