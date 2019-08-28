Jai Courtney in First Trailer for Marine Corps Legal Drama 'Semper Fi'

"I didn't need you to be my dad, I just needed you to be my brother." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a film titled Semper Fi, originally called Edge of Dawn while in development. The title is a reference to the Marine Corps slogan "semper fi" (in full: semper fidelis), which means "always loyal". The plot is about a police officer who serves in the Marine Corps Reserves who is faced with an ethical dilemma when it comes to helping his brother in prison. Jai Courtney stars as the "by-the-book" officer Cal, and Nat Wolff plays his brother. Also starring Leighton Meester, Finn Wittrock, Arturo Castro, Beau Knapp, Rachel Hendrix, Wayne Pére, Ashton Leigh, Sylvia Grace Crim, Lance E. Nichols, and Rob Mello. This has an interesting premise that plays on morals, but it doesn't seem like this has much to offer besides that.

Here's the official trailer for Henry Alex Rubin's Semper Fi, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Cal (Jai Courtney) is a by-the-book police officer who, along with his close-knit group of childhood friends, makes ends meet as a Marine Corps reservist. When his reckless younger half-brother, Oyster, is arrested after a bar fight and given an unfair prison sentence, Cal – driven by his loyalty to family and fierce code of honor – fights for Oyster (Nat Wolff) in this gripping tale of brotherhood and sacrifice. Semper Fi, also known before as Edge of Dawn, is directed by American filmmaker Henry Alex Rubin, director of the film Disconnect, and the docs Who Is Henry Jaglom? and Murderball previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Mullin and Henry Alex Rubin. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Rubin's Semper Fi in select theaters + on VOD starting October 4th this fall. Anyone?