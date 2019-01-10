Jake Gyllenhaal in First Trailer for Dan Gilroy's Film 'Velvet Buzzsaw'

"No originality. No courage." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Velvet Buzzsaw, which is premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in just a few weeks. Velvet Buzzsaw is the latest feature from screenwriter-turned-director Dan Gilroy, his exciting follow-up to his feature debut Nightcrawler. He teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal again for a film that is described as "a thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce." That sounds quite enticing and very provocative. The film's cast includes Rene Russo, Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, and John Malkovich. Ahahaha this looks so killer, totally wild and wicked and mysterious. I really can't wait to see this and find out what's really going on here. You have to check out this vivid trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for Dan Gilroy's Velvet Buzzsaw, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

All art is dangerous. Velvet Buzzsaw is a thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce. Velvet Buzzsaw is both written and directed by American writer-filmmaker Dan Gilroy, his third feature film after directing Nightcrawler and Roman J. Israel, Esq. previously; he also worked on the screenplays for Chasers, The Fall, Real Steel, The Bourne Legacy, and Kong: Skull Island. This is premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival coming up later this month. Netflix will then release Dan Gilroy's Velvet Buzzsaw streaming exclusively starting on February 1st, 2019 next month. First impression? How does that look?