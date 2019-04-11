James Caan & Tom Hollander in Full UK Trailer for 'Holy Lands' Film

"I hope the strange adventure you're on is bringing you happiness…" Studiocanal UK has released the official UK trailer for the Israeli drama Holy Lands, the latest feature film written and directed by French filmmaker Amanda Sthers. James Caan stars in Holy Lands as Harry Rosenmerck, an Ashkenazi Jewish American cardiologist, who decides to leave everything to become a pig farmer in the Holy Land. Filmed in the iconic landscapes of Israel, Holy Lands is "a universal story about love, family, loss and tolerance, told with incredible humour and heart through career best performances by a stellar ensemble cast." The film shows that, "even in the most dysfunctional of families, what matters is the courage to say what has been left unsaid." This also stars Tom Hollander, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rosanna Arquette, Efrat Dor, Reem Kherici, Patrick Bruel, and Loai Nofi. Looks a bit odd, but seems like a heartfelt and honest film.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Amanda Sthers' Holy Lands, direct from YouTube:

Lapsed Jew Harry (James Caan) is a former cardiologist who suddenly decided to spend his retirement as a pig farmer in Nazareth, Israel, in a move which deeply shocks his family, the local community and rabbi, Moshe (Tom Hollander). Back in New York, his ex-wife Monica (Rosanna Arquette) is trying to manage the lives of their adult children Annabelle (Efrat For) and David (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), as well as her own, after finding out she has a brain tumour. Holy Lands is both written and directed by French-American filmmaker / screenwriter / novelist Amanda Sthers, director of the films You'll Miss Me and Madame previously. Adapted from Sthers' own novel titled Les Terres Saintes. The film already opened in France late last year, but didn't play at any festivals. Studiocanal UK will release Sthers' Holy Lands in UK cinemas starting April 5th this month. There's no US release date set yet. Anyone interested in watching?