James Corden Returns in 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' Teaser Trailer

"Stay out of trouble!" Sony Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for the live-action CG hybrid sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the follow-up to Sony's Peter Rabbit movie from 2018. Director Will Gluck returns, along with James Corden as the voice of the pesky Peter Rabbit. Old tricks. New mischief! In this sequel, Peter leaves the old garden, finding himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to come looking for him and bring him home, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. The full cast includes Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, with Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley as Cotton-Tail. This movie is being released in April right before Easter, because of course bunnies and Easter go hand-in-hand. But it still looks bland.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Will Gluck's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, from YouTube:

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by American filmmaker Will Gluck, of the films Fired Up!, Easy A, Friends with Benefits, Annie, and the first Peter Rabbit previously. The screenplay is by Will Gluck & Patrick Burleigh. Based on the characters and tales of "Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter. Sony Pictures will release Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in theaters everywhere on April 3rd, 2020, around Easter next year.