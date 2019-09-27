James Norton & Vanessa Kirby in First Full UK Trailer for 'Mr. Jones'

"What's being done here will transform mankind." Signature Ent. in the UK has debuted the first trailer for Mr. Jones, the latest film from Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (of Europa Europa, Washington Square, Copying Beethoven, Spoor). This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and has stopped by many other international festivals, heading to the London and Zurich Film Festivals next this fall. Mr. Jones brings to the screen the extraordinary and powerful story of the real-life Welsh journalist who uncovered Stalin's genocidal famine in Ukraine in the 1930s, which killed almost 10 million. Before the start of WWII, he travels first into Russia, then down to Ukraine, becoming the first to break the news in the western media of the government-created famine in the Soviet Union. Starring James Norton as journalist Gareth Jones; also featuring Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle, Kenneth Cranham, Celyn Jones, Krzysztof Pieczynski, Fenella Woolgar, and Martin Bishop. It's a thrilling, sometimes gloomy film about the importance of journalism and its necessity in order to maintain a free & honest world.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Agnieszka Holland's Mr. Jones, from Signature's YouTube:

1933. Gareth Jones (James Norton) is an ambitious Welsh journalist who gained fame after his report on being the first foreign journalist to fly with Hitler. On leaving a government role, Jones decides to travel to Moscow in an attempt to get an interview with Stalin himself. Hearing murmurs of government-induced famine, Jones travels clandestinely to Ukraine, where he witnesses the atrocities of man-made starvation. Deported back to London, Jones publishes an article revealing the horrors he witnessed but is accused of being a liar by those who have an interest in silencing him. As the death count mounts, Jones has to fight for the truth… Mr. Jones is directed by award-winning Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, director of many feature films including Angry Harvest, To Kill a Priest, Europa Europa, Olivier Olivier, The Secret Garden, Total Eclipse, Washington Square, The Third Miracle, Julie Walking Home, Copying Beethoven, In Darkness, and Spoor previously. The screenplay is written by Andrea Chalupa. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and plays at the London Film Festival next. Signature will release Holland's Mr. Jones in cinemas early next year. No US release is set yet - stay tuned for updates.