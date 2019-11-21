Janelle Monáe in First Trailer for Southern Gothic 'Antebellum' Horror

"Are you there? Is anyone with you? Can you get to a safe area?" Lionsgate has debuted a peculiar teaser trailer for an intriguing new horror-thriller titled Antebellum, starring singer / actress Janelle Monáe in the lead role. This is a very secretive project and it's the first we've seen or heard of anything of it aside from the initial announcement. It seems to be some sort of dystopian drama that combines past and present, at least from the looks of this crazy weird footage. From music video / advertising biz directors Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, now making their feature debut. The full cast includes Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Marque Richardson. I'm not quite sure what to make of this, but I'm also too curious to dismiss it, something about the colors in this footage and the strangeness of it all. You definitely need to check this out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz's Antebellum, from YouTube:

In this terrifying new thriller, successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. Antebellum is both written and directed by filmmakers Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, making their feature film debut with this after years of working in advertising, music videos, and creating other videos for various clients. Produced by Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment; with Lezlie Wills and Zev Foreman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. Lionsgate will release Bush & Renz's Antebellum in theaters everywhere starting April 24th, 2020 next spring. First impression? So how weird does it look?