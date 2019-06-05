MOVIE TRAILERS

Jean Reno in Official US Trailer for Action Thriller Film 'Cold Blood'

by
June 5, 2019
Source: YouTube

Cold Blood Trailer

"Tell me where she is!" Screen Media Films has released the official US trailer for the indie action thriller titled Cold Blood, originally titled Cold Blood Legacy for its French release just last month. Cold Blood tells the story of Henry, a legendary hitman enjoying the isolation of his lakeside cabin deep within the vast wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. When the solitude of his well-earned retirement is shattered by the arrival of a young woman, the survivor of a snowmobile accident, Henry must decide whether to risk his own life to save hers. Starring Jean Reno as Henry, with Sarah Lind as Melody, plus a cast including Joe Anderson, David Gyasi, Ihor Ciszkewycz, François Guétary, and Samantha Bond. This looks like so many other retired hitman films, and reminds me of Daughter of the Wolf. Check out the footage below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two official posters) for Frédéric Petitjean's Cold Blood, from YouTube:

Cold Blood Legacy Poster

Cold Blood Legacy Poster

A legendary hitman (Jean Reno) retires in isolation to the barren North American wilderness. When he rescues a woman from a snowmobile accident, he discovers she may be harboring a secret that could force a return to his lethal ways. Cold Blood, originally titled Cold Blood Legacy: La mémoire du sang, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Frédéric Petitjean, making his feature directorial debut after writing scripts for the films Madame Irma, My Best Holidays, and Turning Tide previously. This already opened in France in May this year, but didn't play at any festivals or elsewhere. Screen Media will release Petitjean's Cold Blood in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 5th next month. Anyone want to see it?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net