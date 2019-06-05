Jean Reno in Official US Trailer for Action Thriller Film 'Cold Blood'

"Tell me where she is!" Screen Media Films has released the official US trailer for the indie action thriller titled Cold Blood, originally titled Cold Blood Legacy for its French release just last month. Cold Blood tells the story of Henry, a legendary hitman enjoying the isolation of his lakeside cabin deep within the vast wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. When the solitude of his well-earned retirement is shattered by the arrival of a young woman, the survivor of a snowmobile accident, Henry must decide whether to risk his own life to save hers. Starring Jean Reno as Henry, with Sarah Lind as Melody, plus a cast including Joe Anderson, David Gyasi, Ihor Ciszkewycz, François Guétary, and Samantha Bond. This looks like so many other retired hitman films, and reminds me of Daughter of the Wolf. Check out the footage below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two official posters) for Frédéric Petitjean's Cold Blood, from YouTube:

A legendary hitman (Jean Reno) retires in isolation to the barren North American wilderness. When he rescues a woman from a snowmobile accident, he discovers she may be harboring a secret that could force a return to his lethal ways. Cold Blood, originally titled Cold Blood Legacy: La mémoire du sang, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Frédéric Petitjean, making his feature directorial debut after writing scripts for the films Madame Irma, My Best Holidays, and Turning Tide previously. This already opened in France in May this year, but didn't play at any festivals or elsewhere. Screen Media will release Petitjean's Cold Blood in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 5th next month. Anyone want to see it?