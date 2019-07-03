Jenia Tanaeva in Trailer for Epic Soccer Romance Film 'See You Soon'

"In two months - if you still feel the same, come find me in Saint Petersburg." Vertical Entertainment has released a trailer for an indie romance titled See You Soon, described as a modern day "Cinderella" story about a soccer star falling in love with a single mother from Russia - an homage to Leo McCarey’s An Affair To Remember. A U.S. soccer player suffers a career-threatening injury in an accident in the run-up to the World Cup, and during his recovery embarks on an epic romance. Liam McIntyre stars, with newcomer Russian actress Jenia Tanaeva as his love interest, plus a small cast including Harvey Keitel, Poppy Drayton, Oleg Taktarov, and Carla Abruzzo. This looks as cheesy and as cliche as you might expect, but the globe-spanning scope of it makes it worth a watch. And that bridge jump shot at the end is also worth it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Mahmoudieh's See You Soon, direct from YouTube:

See You Soon is a modern-day "Cinderella" movie and epic love story. A US soccer star suffers a career-threatening injury in the run-up to the World Cup and during his recovery embarks on a romance with a Russian single mom. This carries a positive message about love building bridges between the unlikeliest of places, and the power of soccer to unite the world. See You Soon is directed by British filmmaker David Mahmoudieh, making his feature directorial debut after many short films, mini-series, and other video projects previously over the years. The screenplay is written by Mike Cestari and Jenia Tanaeva. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Vertical will release Mahmoudieh's See You Soon in select theaters + on VOD starting July 26th later this month. First impression? Who's interested?