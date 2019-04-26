Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler in Netflix's 'Murder Mystery' Trailer

"Someone's trying to frame us!" Indeed they are. Netflix has released an official trailer for a comedy titled Murder Mystery, a new film made by Kyle Newacheck, a comedy filmmaker from "Workaholics" who also directed those guy's Netflix film Game Over, Man!. Murder Mystery stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (reuniting again after Just Go with It) as a married couple who go on a European vacation, but end up being framed and must on the run for the death of an elderly billionaire. This sounds a bit like the plot for Date Night or even Game Night, but as a European adventure. The cast includes Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Terence Stamp, John Kani, Shioli Kutsuna, David Walliams, Adeel Akhtar, and Sufe Bradshaw. This seems like it might be fun, with a few good laughs. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kyle Newacheck's Murder Mystery, direct from YouTube:

When an New York City cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. Murder Mystery reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent. Murder Mystery is directed by comedy writer / filmmaker Kyle Newacheck, director of the film Game Over, Man! for Netflix, as well as lots of "Workaholics" and "Adam Devine's House Party". The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man, Truth). Netflix will release Newacheck's Murder Mystery streaming exclusively starting around June. Look good?