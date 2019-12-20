Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in Teaser Trailer for 'Respect' Movie

"Find out what it means to me!" MGM has revealed an official trailer for a biopic film titled Respect about the life of legendary singer Aretha Franklin. The film stars Jennifer Hudson as the singer, and it aims to tell her entire life story - from her start as a child singing in her father's church's choir to her superstar fame performing around the world. The cast includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. This is still in the middle of filming, aiming to be released next August, so this is only our first look and it's not much. Just a promo spot to get people excited about this coming soon.

Here's the first official trailer for (+ poster) for Liesl Tommy's Respect, direct from MGM's YouTube:

The film follows the rise of Aretha Franklin's (Jennifer Hudson) career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. Respect is directed by South African theater director / filmmaker Liesl Tommy, making her feature directorial debut after other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Tracey Scott Wilson. It's produced by Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason Jr. MGM will release Tommy's Respect in theaters everywhere starting on August 14th, 2020 late this summer. First impression? Who's interested?