Jennifer Lopez & Constance Wu as Strippers in First 'Hustlers' Trailer

"They stole from everybody!" STX Entertainment has unveiled the first official trailer for Hustlers, the movie adapted from a magazine article about "Robin Hood" strippers who "turned the tables" on their Wall Street clients. The latest film written & directed by Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler), it's adapted from a magazine article from 2015 about women who actually did this for real in New York City. The ensemble cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Madeline Brewer, Keke Palmer, Stormi Maya, Cardi B, Frank Whaley, Trace Lysette, Lizzo, Rhys Coiro, Jon Glaser, Usher Raymond, Brandon Keener, and Tia Barr. This looks as wild and crazy as it sounds, with that huge cast tearing things apart in every single scene. Bring on all the ladies.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, direct from STX's YouTube:

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler. Hustlers is directed by American screenwriter / filmmaker Lorene Scafaria, director of the films Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and The Meddler, and screenwriter of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist previously. The script is also written by Lorene Scafaria, adapted from Jessica Pressler's 2015 magazine article. STX Entertainment will release Scafaria's Hustlers in theaters everywhere starting on September 13th, 2019 later this fall. First impression? Who's up for this?