Jeremy Saville is Loqueesha in Official Trailer for Comedy 'Loqueesha'

"It's not a crime… It's theater!" An official trailer has debuted for a wacky comedy titled Loqueesha, a new film made by comedian Jeremy Saville, who directs and also stars in it, and wrote the screenplay. Get ready for this. "With a diverse cast of breakthrough actors, Loqueesha takes viewers on an unexpected and thought-provoking journey that challenges society’s—and our own—conventional beliefs about identity and perception." Saville stars as Joe, a white guy who pretends to be a black female talk radio host and becomes a huge hit. The full cast includes Mara Hall, Dwayne Perkins, Susan Diol, Michael Madison, Tiara Parker, and Michael Matts. This is um, a pretty bold concept for these times for a film, but it might just work? Check it out for yourself and see if you think this looks as terrible as it sounds. Perhaps you'll laugh?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Saville's Loqueesha, embedded direct from Vimeo:

Loqueesha is the hilarious and heartwarming story of Joe (Jeremy Saville), an astute and underachieving Detroit bartender who values truth above everything. When Joe finds out he needs to pay for his gifted son’s private school education, he submits an audition to a local radio station for his own talk therapy show. After he’s rejected, he invents a larger-than-life black female personality named Loqueesha, who is hired sight unseen by the unwitting radio station owners. As Loqueesha’s star rises, Joe is increasingly challenged with keeping her identity a secret, maintaining his own sense of self and grappling with the often bizarre perceptions of an audience who have absolutely no idea who they’re talking, or listening, to. Loqueesha is both written and directed by comedian / filmmaker Jeremy Saville, director of the film The Test previously, as well as a few short films. This premiered at the San Luis Obispo Film Festival this year. Loqueesha opens in select theaters starting July 12th this summer. For more info, visit the official website.