Jessie Buckley Soars in US Trailer for Country Singer Film 'Wild Rose'

"If you got a voice, you've got something to say." Neon has debuted the official US trailer for Wild Rose, to go along with the first UK trailer from earlier this year. This premiered at the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year, also just stopped by SXSW. Jessie Buckley (who also stars in the film Beast) plays a young mother from Glasgow, fresh out of prison, who decides to give up everything and move to Nashville to chase her dreams of becoming a country singer. But not without some bumps in the road. An "uplifting story with an original soundtrack about family, dreams and reality, and three chords and the truth." The film's cast includes Julie Walters as her mother, plus Sophie Okonedo, Jamie Sives, Gemma McElhinney, James Harkness, and Ashley Shelton. This looks really good, and reviews have been really good. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new US poster) for Tom Harper's Wild Rose, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the original UK trailer for Harper's Wild Rose here, to see even more footage.

Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley) is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville. Her mum Marion (Julie Walters) has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn’s Nashville nonsense. Forced to take responsibility, Rose-Lynn gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house (Sophie Okonedo). Wild Rose is directed by English filmmaker Tom Harper, director of the films The Scouting Book for Boys, War Book, and The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death previously, as well as TV projects. The screenplay is by Nicole Taylor. This premiered at the Toronto & London Film Festivals last year, and also played at SXSW. Neon will release Wild Rose in select US theaters starting May 10th, 2019.