Jillian Bell in First Trailer for Inspirational 'Brittany Runs a Marathon'

"You changing your life was never about your weight." Amazon Studios has launched the first trailer for Brittany Runs a Marathon, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Paul Downs Colaizzo. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the biggest prize of the festival - the main competition Audience Award. Jillian Bell stars as an overweight young woman who decides she needs to get in shape (or rather: is told by her doctor), and takes on the challenge of running the streets of New York. She soon starts training for the NYC Marathon, which is no easy task. This inspiring, humorous, uplifting film tells the "story of a party girl who finally finds real friends — and dignity — by taking control of her future, one city block at a time." The cast includes Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh, Alice Lee, Erica Hernandez, Michaela Watkins, and introducing Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jern. Give this a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Paul Downs Colaizzo's Brittany Runs a Marathon, from YouTube:

Hilarious, outgoing, always up for a good time, New Yorker Brittany Forgler is everybody's best friend ― except maybe her own. At 27, her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships are catching up with her, but when she stops by a new doctor's office to try to score some Adderall, she gets slapped with a prescription she never wanted: Get healthy. Too broke for a gym and too proud to ask for help, Brit is at a loss, until her seemingly together neighbor Catherine pushes her to lace up her Converse sneakers and run one sweaty block. The next day, she runs two. And soon, after finishing her first mile, she sets an almost unthinkable goal: running in the New York City Marathon. Brittany Runs a Marathon is written & directed by American playwright / filmmaker Paul Downs Colaizzo, making his feature directorial debut after a bit of writing and producing. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon debuts Brittany Runs a Marathon in select US theaters starting on August 23rd.