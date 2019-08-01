Jim Gaffigan Gets Desperate in Trailer for Thriller 'American Dreamer'

"Somebody took something from me." Saban Films has debtued an official trailer for a crazy indie thriller titled American Dreamer, from director Derrick Borte (The Joneses, Dark Around the Stars, H8RZ). The film first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, and also played at the Virginia Film Festival. Playing off the rideshare society we live in, the film is about a driver who works for a company called HAIL who makes extra cash chauffeuring a low level drug dealer around town. But when he finds himself in a serious financial bind, he decides to kidnap the dealer's kid - and obviously this doesn't go very well. Jim Gaffigan stars, joined by Robbie Jones, Isabel Arizza, Tammy Blanchard, Alejandro Hernandez, Brian K. Landis, and Curtis Lyons. Yeah, this looks as predictable and as mediocre as you might expect.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Derrick Borte's American Dreamer, direct from YouTube:

A down on his luck rideshare driver (Jim Gaffigan) who makes extra cash chauffeuring a low level drug dealer around town finds himself in a serious financial bind and decides to kidnap the dealer's child. American Dreamer, once known as All the Animals Come Out at Night, is directed by German-American writer / filmmaker Derrick Borte, director of the films The Joneses, Dark Around the Stars, H8RZ, and London Town previously. The screenplay is written by Derrick Borte and Daniel Forte. This originally premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Saban Films + Lionsgate will release Borte's American Dreamer in select theaters + on VOD starting September 20th this fall. Anyone interested in seeing this?