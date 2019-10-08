Jim Gaffigan in First Full Trailer for Ghost Story Film 'Light From Light'

"People think ghosts are scary… I think it would be wonderful if they were real." Sure, that would be nice. Grasshopper Film has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama title Light From Light, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also went on to play at the Sarasota, Montclair, Oak Cliff, and San Diego Film Festivals throughout the year. This is the film that is being described as the "unscary" ghost story film, about a man who recently lost his wife who feels like her presence is still around in his house. He hires a single mother and local part-time paranormal investigator to determine whether there really is a ghost or not. It's one of the few dramatic supernatural films that have ever been made, and it's very good, a tender look at the emotional struggles of still-alive human beings. Starring Marin Ireland and Jim Gaffigan, with Josh Wiggins, Atheena Frizzell, David Cale, & Rhoda Griffis. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Paul Harrill's Light From Light, direct from Grasshopper's YouTube:

Gifted with sometimes-prophetic dreams and a lifelong interest in the paranormal, Sheila (Marin Ireland) is asked to investigate a potential haunting at a Tennessee farmhouse. It’s there she meets Richard (Jim Gaffigan), a recent widower who believes his wife may still be with him. The investigation that ensues — which eventually pulls in Shelia’s son, Owen and his classmate Lucy — forces them to confront the mysteries of their own lives. Light From Light is both written and directed by American filmmaker Paul Harrill, his second feature after directing Something, Anything previously, as well as a few short films. Featuring original music by Adam Granduciel and Jon Natchez of the band called The War on Drugs. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Grasshopper Film will release Harrill's Light From Light in select US theaters starting November 1st this fall. For more info, visit their official website.