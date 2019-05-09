Jim Gaffigan in Official Trailer for Double Family Comedy 'Being Frank'

"There are two sides to every story." "So it seems…" The Film Arcade has debuted the official trailer for an indie comedy titled Being Frank, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year and also played at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Being Frank is the narrative feature directorial debut of actress / filmmaker / producer Miranda Bailey, and is about a teenager from a small town. Jim Gaffigan plays Frank, a "normal father" whose family life is turned upside down when his son discovers he has another family. Gaffigan seems hilarious in this role, though the whole situation seems so awkward I'm not sure what to make of it or how to deal with it. Which is basically what the film is about. Also starring Logan Miller, Anna Gunn, Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky, Danielle Campbell, and Gage Polchlopek. Might be a fun one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Miranda Bailey's Being Frank, direct from TFA's YouTube:

Seventeen-year old Philip (Logan Miller) longs to leave his small town for music school in The Big Apple. His dreams are dashed when his overbearing father named Frank, played by Jim Gaffigan, forbids it. In retaliation to his father's dictatorial parenting, he sneaks away in search of a wild spring break. However, when he crosses state lines, he instead finds a charming lake community where he spots his father with another woman. Turns out, Frank also lives in this town and has an entire other family. With this bizarre revelation Philip realizes he can either blow the whistle on his father's deceit or take advantage of the surreal situation. Being Frank is directed by American actress / filmmaker Miranda Bailey, making her narrative directorial debut after directing two other docs, and producing numerous other films previously. The screenplay is written by Glen Lakin. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. The Film Arcade will release Bailey's Being Frank in select theaters starting on June 14th this summer. Look good?