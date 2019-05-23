Joe Manganiello is Stano in First Trailer for 'Bottom of the 9th' Drama

"It's going to take a while for people to get used to you being back." Saban Films has revealed the official trailer for an indie crime / sports drama titled Bottom of the 9th, based on the true story of a man named Bobby Stano. A tragic mistake lands 19 year old baseball phenom Stano, played by Joe Manganiello, in jail before his burgeoning professional baseball career gets off the ground. Now age 39 and fresh out of prison he works to win back his respect, his family, his lost love, and just maybe continue his dream of becoming a professional baseball player. Also starring Sofía Vergara, Burt Young, Denis O'Hare, James Madio, Michael Rispoli, Yancey Arias, and Vincent Pastore. This looks pretty basic, another former inmate redemption story mixed with a older-player baseball film. Might intrigue a few people, mainly baseball fans.

Here's the first official trailer for Raymond De Felitta's Bottom of the 9th, direct from Saban's YouTube:

After serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made in his youth, a once-aspiring baseball player named Sonny Stano (Joe Manganiello) returns to his Bronx neighborhood. Bottom of the 9th, originally known as just Stano, is directed by American filmmaker Raymond De Felitta, of the films Cafe Society, Two Family House, The Thing About My Folks, City Island, and Rob the Mob previously. The screenplay is by Robert Bruzio. It's produced by William Chartoff, Eric Fischer, Lynn Hendee, Joe Manganiello, and Nick Manganiello. This hasn't premiered at film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Saban Films will release De Felitta's Bottom of the 9th in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 19th this summer. Interested?