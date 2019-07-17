John Cena is a Stern Firefighter in First Trailer for 'Playing with Fire'

"No shenanigans under my watch!" Paramount has debuted an official trailer for Playing with Fire, a new comedy from the director of such classics as She's the Man, Race to Witch Mountain, You Again, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. John Cena stars in this as a "stern, no-nonsense firefighter captain" who, along with his elite team of "smoke jumpers" firemen, becomes the temporary guardians of three rambunctious kids - Brynn played by Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead from Deadpool), Will played by Christian Convery, and Zoey played by Finley Rose Slater. Sounds like a fun one, right? Get ready for some awkward laughs. The cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane, and Judy Greer. This is one of those high concept, fun-for-everyone studio comedies that you'll either love or hate. Honestly, the big dog is probably going to be the best part about it - which isn't a bad thing. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Fickman's Playing with Fire, direct from YouTube:

When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of expert firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) come to the rescue of three siblings (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitters. Unable to locate the children's parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids -- much like fires -- are wild and unpredictable. Playing with Fire is directed by American filmmaker Andy Fickman, of the films She's the Man, The Game Plan, Race to Witch Mountain, You Again, Parental Guidance, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 most recently. The screenplay is written by Dan Ewen and Matt Lieberman. Paramount opens Andy Fickman's Playing with Fire in theaters everywhere starting on November 8th, 2019 later this fall. First impression? Any good?