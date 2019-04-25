John Travolta Heads Down to Texas in Official 'The Poison Rose' Trailer

"We live in a world that's full of risk." Lionsgate has released the official trailer for an indie noir thriller titled The Poison Rose, from writer/director George Gallo. Inspired by classic film noir stories, the film stars John Travolta as Carson Phillips, an ex-football star turned private eye working in Hollywood, who's got a soft spot for a lady in distress. He's recruited to go back down to his hometown of Galveston, Texas to search for a missing woman, ending up in all kinds of trouble. The impressive cast also features Morgan Freeman, Famke Janssen, Brendan Fraser, Peter Stormare, Ella Bleu Travolta, Kat Graham, Robert Patrick, Nadine Lewington, and Nick Vallelonga. I don't really know how this got made, and it looks exactly as it's described, without anything interesting or unique about it. Still might be a fun watch?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cinquemani & Gallo & Giliberto's The Poison Rose, from YouTube:

John Travolta plays Carson Philips, a hard-drinking Los Angeles private eye who takes a case in his old hometown of Galveston, Texas. While searching for a missing woman, Philips must confront a crime boss (Morgan Freeman), a shady doctor (Brendan Fraser), a sexy club singer (Kat Graham), his former lover (Famke Janssen) -- as well as his own dark, disturbing past. The Poison Rose is co-directed by filmmakers Francesco Cinquemani (Andron, Beyond the Edge) & George Gallo (a writer on Midnight Run, Bad Boys, The Whole Ten Yards; director of Local Color, My Mom's New Boyfriend, Middle Men, Columbus Circle, Bigger) & Luca Giliberto (making his directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Francesco Cinquemani, Luca Giliberto, Richard Salvatore. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Lionsgate will release The Poison Rose in select theaters + on VOD starting May 24th next month. Anyone?