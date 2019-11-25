Josh Hartnett & Margarita Levieva in 'Inherit the Viper' Official Trailer

"That venom is in you. It's in all of ya…" Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an indie crime-thriller titled Inherit the Viper, the feature directorial debut of a promising young Swiss director named Anthony Jerjen. This crime thriller about three siblings in Appalachia who barely get by as local opioid dealers, trying not to get caught in the spiral of violence that comes with the territory. When a deal goes wrong, one of them tries to get out - but things take a turn for the worse when he attempts to break free from the family legacy. Starring Josh Hartnett and Margarita Levieva as brother & sister, along with Owen Teague, Valorie Curry, Chandler Riggs, Brad William Henke, Tara Buck, Dash Mihok, and Bruce Dern. Another film about the ongoing opioid crisis in America, and how it rules entire regions and destroys lives.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Jerjen's Inherit the Viper, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

For siblings Kip (Josh Hartnett) and Josie (Margarita Levieva), dealing opioids in Appalachia isn't just their family business — it's their only means of survival. When a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip decides he wants out. But Kip's attempt to escape his family's legacy ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal, imperiling Kip, Josie, and their younger brother, Boots (Owen Teague), in this searing crime-thriller that builds to a shattering conclusion. Inherit the Viper is directed by young Swiss filmmaker Anthony Jerjen, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Crabtree. Produced by Michel Merkt and Benito Mueller. This premiered at the Zurich Film Festival earlier this fall, but hasn't shown at any other festivals yet. Lionsgate will release Jerjen's Inherit the Viper in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 10th, 2020 right after New Years. Anyone interested in this?