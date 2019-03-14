Josh Stewart & A.J. Cook in Trailer for Appalachia Drama 'Back Fork'

"You think I don't know what you're doing for pills?" Uncork'd Entertainment has debuted the trailer for an indie film titled Back Fork, a small town addiction drama that's written, directed, produced by, and stars West Virginia-born actor Josh Stewart. Stewart plays Waylon, a man struggling to hold his life and family together after a heartbreaking tragedy. He and his wife, Nida, barely recognize themselves, let alone each other. Their inability to continue on and to heal, leaves them hopeless. When the strain of the tragedy is too much for the young couple, prescription pills become the medicine to ease the pain. Another depressing film about the opioid epidemic in America. But these are stories that need to be told. Also starring A.J. Cook, Agnes Bruckner, Wade Williams, Eden Brolin, David Selby, and Dorothy Lyman. Give this a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Stewart's Back Fork, direct from Uncork'd's Vimeo:

Back Fork is the story of an everyman, Waylon (Josh Stewart), struggling to hold his life and family together after a heartbreaking tragedy. He and his wife, Nida, barely recognize themselves, let alone each other. Their inability to continue on and to heal, leaves them hopeless. With the growing burden of the unanswered questions of why, and a heavy dose of self-blame, It’s only a matter of time before Waylon turns to the magic of the pills to make the problems disappear. He finds a kindred spirit in his sister, Raylene, as he sleep walks through life with addiction. It's only a matter of time until Waylon finds himself at a crossroads. He learns that he's been asking the wrong question all along. The question isn't why, rather, where do I go from here? He's then able to see that we're all wounded animals. Sometimes we die, but sometimes we live. Back Fork is both written and directed by American actor-filmmaker Josh Stewart, his second feature film after making The Hunted previously. Uncork'd Entertainment will release Stewart's Back Fork in select theaters starting April 5th next month, then to VOD on April 9th. Anyone interested?