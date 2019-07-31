Judith Light & Mandy Patinkin in Trailer for Indie 'Before You Know It'

"I have to learn how to be an adult." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Before You Know It, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It has played at numerous other film festivals, and will get a small release at the end of August. From actress / director Hannah Pearl Utt, who also stars in the film, Before You Know It is about a pair of sisters who find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera. They go to find her in hopes of reconnecting, but it doesn't go as expected. "A journey that proves you really can come of age, at any age." Starring Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Hannah Pearl Utt, Jen Tullock, & Mike Colter, with Alec Baldwin. This is a personal film, made by theater nerds for theater nerds, and it's rather kooky but sweet.

Here's the first official trailer for Hannah Pearl Utt's Before You Know It, direct from YouTube:

A long-kept family secret thrusts codependent, thirty-something sisters Rachel and Jackie Gurner into a literal soap opera. A journey that proves you really can come of age, at any age. Before You Know It is directed by American actress / filmmaker Hannah Pearl Utt, her second feature film after Disengaged previously. The screenplay is written by Jen Tullock and Hannah Pearl Utt. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Cleveland, Dallas, Newport Beach, Maine, Montclair, Maryland, and Edinburgh Film Festivals throughout the year so far. 1091 Media will release Tullock & Utt's Before You Know It in select theaters starting August 30th coming up soon. Who's interested in this one?