Julia Garner is 'The Assistant' in First Trailer for Office Politics Drama

"What did you say to her?! They told me you were smart!" Bleecker Street has debuted the first trailer for an indie drama titled The Assistant, a sort-of-fictional take on the Harvey Weinstein debacle, following a young assistant who starts working at his offices in New York City. This already premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and it's also included in the Sundance 2020 line-up as one of their Spotlight selections. The film is about the stressful daily life of Jane, played by Julia Garner (from "Ozark", "Dirty John"), who is a new hire. As Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow more aware of all the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her workday, and she finally tries to make a stand. Also with Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Jon Orsini, Noah Robbins, and Stéphanye Dussud. This looks incredibly chilling and upsetting, which is the point, to show you what it was really like to work for Harvey.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kitty Green's The Assistant, direct from YouTube:

The Assistant follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant's: making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her workday, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered… The Assistant is both written and directed by filmmaker Kitty Green, director of the doc films Casting JonBenet and Ukraine Is Not a Brothel previously, making her first narrative feature. This premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this fall, and will also play at Sundance 2020. Bleecker will then release Green's The Assistant in select US theaters starting January 31st, 2020.