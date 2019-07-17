Juliet Doherty & Harry Jarvis in Flashy 'High Strung Free Dance' Trailer

"All I need is a shot!" GVN Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled High Strung Free Dance, a sequel of sorts to the dance romance movie High Strung from 2016. This time the romance is between a talented pianist and an up-and-coming dancer - in that other movie it was between a violinist and a ballerina. In Free Dance, Zander Raines, a dazzling and tempestuous young choreographer unwittingly ignites a romantic rivalry with his pianist, Charlie, when he embraces a stunning contemporary dancer, Barlow, as his muse for his innovative new Broadway show: Free Dance. The cast includes Thomas Doherty, Harry Jarvis, Juliet Doherty, Jane Seymour, Ace Bhatty, plus Desmond Richardson. This is so cheesy and extravagant and all showbiz, which might be just what excites a few of you. Dance on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Damian's High Strung Free Dance, from YouTube:

And here's an official trailer for the original High Strung film from 2016, for those who've never seen it:

Zander Raines, a dazzling young choreographer (Thomas Doherty) gives the break of a lifetime to two hopeful artists when he casts a stunning contemporary dancer, Barlow, and innovative pianist, Charlie (Harry Jarvis), in New York’s most-anticipated new Broadway show: Free Dance. But the move throws off the show’s delicate creative balance when Charlie falls hard for Barlow (Juliet Doherty) while Zander embraces her as his muse. The emotions run hot igniting a rollercoaster of impassioned rivalry, romance and determination. The question is, how much are these talented artists willing to risk for love? High Strung Free Dance, formerly known as Free Dance, is directed by American actor-singer-dancer-filmmaker Michael Damian, of the films Hot Tamale, Moondance Alexander, Love by Design, and High Strung. The screenplay is written by Janeen Damian & Michael Damian, based on characters they created for the film High Strung. GVN will release Damian's High Strung Free Dance in select theaters starting October 11th.