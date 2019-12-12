Justin Long in Another Wild Trailer for Trippy Indie Thriller 'The Wave'

"The universe is trying to tell you something - pay attention!" Oh yeah - take a big hit of this! Epic Pictures has debuted a full-length official trailer for a wacky, mesmerizing psychedelic thriller titled The Wave, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Gille Klabin. This already premiered at Fantastic Fest and Screamfest this year, and will be available on VOD in January. Justin Long plays a man on the verge of a promotion takes a mysterious hallucinogenic drug that begins to tear down his reality and expose his life for what it really is. Seems to be a psychedelic parable about capitalism and the rat race we're all sucked into, a bit like Sorry to Bother You but way, way trippier. The full cast also includes Donald Faison, Tommy Flanagan, Sheila Vand, Katia Winter, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and Bill Sage. Uh yeah, so this looks damn good! Really want to see it, always keen on checking out twisted, unique indie concepts like this one. Dive right in.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ new poster) for Gille Klabin's The Wave, direct from YouTube:

Frank (Justin Long), an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he’s in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate a soon-to-be promotion with his co-worker, Jeff (Donald Faison), but their night takes a turn for the worst when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that alters his perception and changes his life forever. He is thrown into a psychedelic quest taken through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions. As Frank ping-pongs across reality, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself… and his wallet. The Wave is directed by filmmaker Gille Klabin, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts films and TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Carl W. Lucas, who also produced the film. This will premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin coming up. Epic Pics will open Klabin's The Wave in select theaters + on VOD starting January 17th, 2020 coming up. You in?