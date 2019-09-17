Justin Long in First Teaser Trailer for Psychedelic Parable 'The Wave'

"How long until this stuff is supposed to kick in?" Epic Pictures has unveiled the first teaser trailer for an intriguing new psychedelic thriller titled The Wave, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Gille Klabin. This film is premiering at Fantastic Fest coming up, hence the new trailer just in time for its debut down in Austin, TX. Justin Long plays a man on the verge of a promotion takes a mysterious hallucinogenic drug that begins to tear down his reality and expose his life for what it really is. Seems to be a psychedelic parable about capitalism and the rat race we're all sucked into, a bit like Sorry to Bother You but way, way trippier. The full cast includes Donald Faison, Tommy Flanagan, Sheila Vand, Katia Winter, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and Bill Sage. I am sucker for business world parables like this, and this one looks mad wild and seriously messed up. But also really fun? No idea what's happening but I'm all down to dive in and find out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Gille Klabin's The Wave, direct from Epic's YouTube:

Frank (Justin Long), an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he’s in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate a soon-to-be promotion with his co-worker, Jeff (Donald Faison), but their night takes a turn for the worst when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that alters his perception and changes his life forever. He is thrown into a psychedelic quest taken through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions. As Frank ping-pongs across reality, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself… and his wallet. The Wave is directed by filmmaker Gille Klabin, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts films and TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Carl W. Lucas, who also produced the film. This will premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin coming up. Epic Pics will open Klabin's The Wave but no official release date has been set yet. First impression? Who's curious?