Justin Long in Official Trailer for Indie 'After Class' AKA 'Safe Spaces'

"You got an army of people who love you at your back." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled After Class, which initially premiered under the title Safe Spaces at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. It's getting the usual VOD release in December, if anyone is curious anyway. Justin Long plays an NYU professor who gets in trouble after trying to create "safe spaces" for his students. So he skips town and spends a week re-connecting with his family and an ill grandmother while attempting to defend his reputation. The cast includes Fran Drescher, Richard Schiff, Camrus Johnson, Kate Berlant, Becky Ann Baker, Tyler Wladis, Lynn Cohen, Samrat Chakrabarti, Dana Eskelson, and Michael Godere. Well this seems rather charming and uplifting in a warm way, it might actually be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ promo poster) for Daniel Schechter's After Class, direct from YouTube:

Justin Long plays a New York college professor who aims for his classroom to be a safe space for students, but a lesson plan pushes students to share more than they wish, forcing him take a deeper look at whether safe spaces live up to their name. He escapes from the local college controversy to reconnect with his own unique family, who are navigating how to deal with the emotions of having an ailing grandmother. After Class, also known as Safe Spaces, is both written & directed by indie American editor / filmmaker Daniel Schechter, director of the films Goodbye Baby, Supporting Characters, and Life of Crime previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will release Schechter's After Class in select US theaters + on VOD stating December 6th later this fall. Anyone interested in this one?