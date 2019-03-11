Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein in First 'Booksmart' Comedy Trailer

"Nobody knows that we are fun!" Annapurna has debuted the first official red band trailer for the high school comedy Booksmart, the feature directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde. The film just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival to rave reviews, including some calling it a masterpiece and others saying it's one of the best high school party comedies since Superbad. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as two academic superstars and best friends who, on the eve of their high school graduation, realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls decide to try to cram four years of fun into one night. The cast includes Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis. This looks crazy fun and wildly hilarious, and based on the early buzz, an instant favorite.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Olivia Wilde's Booksmart, from Annapurna's YouTube:

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation. Booksmart is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Silberman (Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic). Produced by Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, and Megan Ellison for Annapurna Pictures. This just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. Annapurna will release Wilde's Booksmart in theaters everywhere starting May 24th, 2019 in the summer.