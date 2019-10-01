Karen Kaia Livers & Wendell Pierce in Trailer for 'Burning Cane' Film

"It's hard to dance with the devil…" Array has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Burning Cane, the feature directorial debut of talented filmmaker Phillip Youmans. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, where it won Best Cinematography, Best Actor, and Best Narrative Feature awards. Set amongst the cane fields of rural Louisiana, an aging mother struggles between her religious convictions and the love of her son. Starring Karen Kaia Livers as Helen Wayne, exploring the relationships within a southern black protestant community. The cast includes Wendell Pierce (who won the award in Tribeca), Dominique McClellan, and Braelyn Kelly. Ava DuVernary's Array has been scooping up and releasing some of the finest under-the-radar indie films out there, and this looks like another gem in their selection.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Phillip Youmans' Burning Cane, direct from Array's YouTube:

Burning Cane tells the story of a deeply religious woman's (Karen Kaia Livers) struggle to reconcile her convictions of faith with the love she has for her alcoholic son (Dominique McClellan) and a troubled preacher (Wendell Pierce). Set in rural Louisiana, the film explores the relationships within a southern black protestant community, examining the roots of toxic masculinity, how manhood is defined and the dichotomous role of religion and faith. Burning Cane is both written & directed by New Orleans filmmaker Phillip Youmans, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. It's produced by Ojo Akinlana, Karen Kaia Livers, Mose Mayer, Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, as well as Cassandra Youmans. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three major awards. Array will release Youmans' Burning Cane in select US theaters starting on October 25th later this month. Who's interested?