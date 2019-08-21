Katherine Hughes in Trailer for Bob Shaye's Music Thriller 'Ambition'

"You need to pull it together." Shout Studios has unveiled a trailer for the "gripping, suspenseful thriller" titled Ambition, the latest film directed by producer Bob Shaye. In Ambition, Katherine Hughes stars as a young aspiring violinist preparing for a competition. She's incredibly confidant and gets wrapped up in a frightening trap that she has to find her way out of. It raises the question: If an insane person is telling a story, is it real? That sounds like quite an intriguing introduction to this film. The full cast includes Sonoya Mizuno, Giles Matthey, Kyanna Simone, Jared Bankens, Deneen Tyler, Dylan McNamara, and Jordan Salmon, with a special appearance by Lin Shaye. Ambition is said to "create a world where desire and revenge converge into a questionable reality." Seems a bit like Black Swan, but with even more horror.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bob Shaye's Ambition, direct from Shout's YouTube:

In the gripping, suspenseful thriller Ambition, Jude (Hughes) is an intense, driven musician preparing for the biggest performance of her life-but her ambition could end up killing her. As her competitors begin to die bizarre deaths, she recognizes a pattern that seems to connect her. Is she next…? Her suspicions are confirmed in a shocking climax that puts into question her chances for survival, and her sanity. Ambition, which had the working title of Gifted, is directed by veteran producer / filmmaker Robert "Bob" Shaye, director of the films Book of Love and The Last Mimzy previously. The screenplay is written by John Rocco and Jenna Lyn Wright. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Shout Studios will release Shaye's Ambition in select theaters + on VOD starting September 20th next month. Is anyone interested?