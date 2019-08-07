MOVIE TRAILERS

Katie Stevens in Trailer for Extra Freaky Haunted House Horror 'Haunt'

August 7, 2019
Haunt Horror Trailer

"Is this supposed to be scary?" Momentum Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie horror titled Haunt, a new haunted house horror co-directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (of The Bride Wore Blood, Nightlight). This insanely freaky looking film is about a group of friends who encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real. Ohh yeah. They threw in every possible scary-as-f*!k idea into this and it looks excruciatingly horrifying. Katie Stevens stars, with Will Brittain, Lauryn Alisa McClain, Andrew Caldwell, Shazi Raja, Schuyler Helford, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Chaney Morrow. Looks way, way better than it should and I hope it's as terrifying as this trailer promises.

Here's the first official trailer for Scott Beck & Bryan Woods' Haunt, direct from Momentum's YouTube:

Haunt Poster

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some monsters are real. Haunt is both co-written and co-directed by American indie filmmakers: Scott Beck (Lost/Found, University Heights) & Bryan Woods (For Always, Her Summer), teaming up and both directing the films The Bride Wore Blood and Nightlight previously; and co-writers of A Quiet Place. It's produced by Mark Fasano, Todd Garner, Eli Roth, with Ankur Rungta and Vishal Rungta. The film is set to premiere at this year's FrightFest in London in just a few weeks. Momentum Pictures will then release Beck & Woods' Haunt in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 13th coming up. Interested? How crazy does it look?!

