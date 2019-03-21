Keanu Reeves in Second Trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'

"Would you help set the mood for our new guest?" Ohhh hell yes!! Lionsgate/Summit has unleashed the second official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, following the first badass trailer from January earlier this year. This is the highly anticipated next sequel in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves as super-assassin John Wick. He continues his one-man fight against the international assassin's guild, known as the High Table. In addition to Reeves, the badass cast in this one features Halle Berry, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Robin Lord Taylor, Asia Kate Dillon, Randall Duk Kim, and Lance Reddick. This is looking so awesome, with many nods to other action movies, in a way that makes me even more excited. This is film is going to kick so much ass.

Here's the second trailer for Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 3 here, to see even more footage.

In this installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, Wick is excommunicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is directed by American stuntman-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, director of both John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad. Lionsgate will release John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in theaters everywhere starting on May 17th, 2019 this summer. First impression?