Keira Knightley & Gugu Mbatha-Raw in UK Trailer for 'Misbehaviour'

"Why should any woman have to earn her place in the world by looking a particular way?" Pathe UK has debuted the first full UK trailer for a film called Misbehaviour (that extra "u" is part of the UK spelling), a quirky comedy about badass women fighting back in the 70s. The film tells the true story of what happened during the 1970 Miss World competition in London, a beauty pageant that was the most viewed TV show at the time. A group of women from the Women's Liberation Movement disrupted the show, and even when the show continued, Miss Grenada went on to become the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. The film stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Miss Grenada, Lesley Manville, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans, Phyllis Logan, Suki Waterhouse, Emma Corrin, plus Greg Kinnear as legendary American comedian Bob Hope (who hosted Miss World at the time). Looks like a good watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Philippa Lowthorpe's Misbehaviour, direct from YouTube:

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the Women's Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head. Misbehaviour is directed by British filmmaker / theater director Philippa Lowthorpe, of the film Swallows and Amazons previously, as well as lots of TV & theater work. The screenplay is by Gaby Chiappe and Rebecca Frayn. Pathe will open Lowthorpe's Misbehaviour in the UK only starting March 13th, 2020. No other US release date is set yet.