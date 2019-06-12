Keira Knightley is a Whistleblower in UK Trailer for 'Official Secrets'

"I do not collect information so that the government can lie to the British people." Entertainment One UK has debuted the first trailer for the indie drama Official Secrets, telling the true story of a whistleblower who discovers a top secret manipulative plot within the government pushing for war. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and also played at the San Francisco, Newport Beach, and Seattle Film Festivals. Keira Knightley stars as Katharine Gun, a woman who works as a civilian translator at the GCHQ (the Government Communications Headquarters intelligence office) in the UK. She risks her own freedom and her marriage and everything else by leaking the truth to the public. The cast includes Adam Bakri as her husband Yasar, plus Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes, Indira Varma, Conleth Hill, Tamsin Greig, Monica Dolan, Katherine Kelly, and Rhys Ifans. This very powerful, riveting political thriller should be an inspiration to all of us, an example of how to fight for what's right no matter the cost.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Gavin Hood's Official Secrets, direct from eOne's YouTube:

In 2003, as politicians in Britain and the US angle to invade Iraq, GCHQ translator Katharine Gun leaks a classified e-mail that urges spying on members of the UN Security Council to force through the resolution to go to war. Charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act, and facing imprisonment, Katharine and her lawyers set out to defend her actions. With her life, liberty and marriage threatened, she must stand up for what she believes in… Official Secrets is directed by South African filmmaker Gavin Hood, director of the films A Reasonable Man, In Desert & Wilderness, Tsotsi, Rendition, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ender's Game, and Eye in the Sky previously. The screenplay is written by Gregory Bernstein, Sara Bernstein, and Gavin Hood; adapted from the book "The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War: Katharine Gun and the Secret Plot to Sanction the Iraq Invasion" written by Marcia Mitchell & Thomas Mitchell. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Hood's Official Secrets in select US theaters starting August 23rd, then it opens in cinemas in the UK this October. First impression? Who's intrigued?