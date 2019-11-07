Kelsey Grammar & Nicolas Cage in Trailer for Wild Thriller 'Grand Isle'

"She's got a dark side… Darker than hell." Screen Media Films has unveiled an official trailer for the indie murder suspense-thriller called Grand Isle, the latest film directed by cameraman turned director Stephen S. Campanelli (also of Momentum and Indian Horse). Set during a hurricane, this seductive murder mystery turned wild thriller is about a young father who is charged for murder. He must prove his innocence through recalling a very twisted and dark night of events. Nicolas Cage stars with KaDee Strickland playing his wife, and a cast including Luke Benward, Kelsey Grammar, Emily Marie Palmer, Zulay Henao, and Oliver Trevena. This has a Southern Gothic look and feel, from the hurricane to the old house and all the sexual tension that sets things off. Might be a delectable watch if you're into these kind of pulpy stories.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen S. Campanelli's Grand Isle, direct from YouTube:

Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife, Fancy (KaDee Strickland), lure a young man into their Victorian home in order to escape a hurricane. When the man is later charged with murder by Det. Jones (Kelsey Grammar), he must reveal the couple's wicked secrets to save himself. Grand Isle is directed by Canadian cameraman / filmmaker Stephen S. Campanelli, a long-time camera operator and director of the films Momentum and Indian Horse previously. The screenplay is co-written by Iver William Jallah and Rich Ronat. Produced by Raja Collins, Belinda Billie Feldman, Jeff Rice, and Jake Seal. Screen Media will release Campanelli's Grand Isle in select theaters + on VOD starting December 6th coming up. Intrigued?