Kerry Washington in First Teaser Trailer for 'American Son' Adaptation

"I don't know what you expect me to do?" "Find my son!" Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the film American Son, a feature adaptation of the Broadway play of the same name (that first opened 2018). This film just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and it will be released globally by Netflix starting in early November. American Son is about an estranged couple that reunites in a South Florida police station to help find their missing teenage son. The situation gets even more tense as time goes by without any updates or answers. Kerry Washington, who also starred on Broadway, plays the lead role of Kendra Ellis-Connor, the mother of the missing boy. This also stars Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee - all from the play, too. It looks like a powerful story to tell - that's about race and relationships and society itself.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Kenny Leon's American Son, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play of the same name, American Son tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son. American Son is directed by the Tony Award-winning American stage director / filmmaker Kenny Leon, his second feature film after Nowhere Road previously. The screenplay is by Christopher Demos-Brown, adapting from his own Broadway play of the same name. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this month, but it hasn't shown anywhere else. Netflix will release Leon's American Son streaming exclusively starting on November 1st this fall. How does this look?