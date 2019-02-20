Kevin Costner & Woody Harrelson in First Trailer for 'The Highwaymen'

"What the hell is the world coming to?" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for The Highwaymen, a new cops & robbers thriller based on a true story from America's past. Two former Texas Rangers, played by Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, come out of retirement to catch the infamous outlaws Bonnie & Clyde - who terrorized America in the 1930s. Made by the filmmaker behind The Rookie, The Alamo, The Blind Side, and Saving Mr. Banks, Netflix is giving The Highwaymen a two week theatrical release before it arrives streaming online. The cast also includes Kathy Bates, Kim Dickens, John Carroll Lynch, W. Earl Brown, Thomas Mann, David Furr, Jesse C. Boyd, and Jane McNeill. Hot damn - this looks crazy good! Don't underestimate Netflix, sometimes they can whip up & deliver seriously killer films. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Lee Hancock's The Highwaymen, from Netflix's YouTube:

The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blindside), The Highwaymen follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Costner and Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done. The Highwaymen is directed by American writer / filmmaker John Lee Hancock, director of the films Hard Time Romance, The Rookie, The Alamo, The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, and The Founder previously. The screenplay is written by John Fusco, and John Lee Hancock. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release Hancock's The Highwaymen in select theaters starting on March 15th, then streaming starting March 29th next month.