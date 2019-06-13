Kevin Janssens & Jemaine Clement in Trailer for Dark Comedy 'Patrick'

"I've lost my hammer." The first full trailer has debuted for an offbeat, dark comedy titled Patrick, from Flemish filmmaker Tim Mielants. The film will premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival coming up this summer and was just picked up for release by Beta Cinema, which is where this trailer is from. Patrick lives with his parents on a naturist campsite. When his dad dies he finds himself in charge of the camp, however Patrick has other things on his mind. He has lost his favorite hammer. The camp guests want Patrick to get a grip on his life, but he is determined to find his hammer. His search becomes an existential quest. Kevin Janssens stars as Patrick, with a cast including Jemaine Clement, Jan Bijvoet, Hannah Hoekstra, Pierre Bokma, Ariane van Vliet, and Bouli Lanners. Described as "fiercely original", Patrick "expands the narrative realm and genres… a thriller, comedy, drama, parable, all in one." It looks… weird, but funny.

Here's the first official trailer (+ Belgian promo banner) for Tim Mielants' Patrick, originally from Variety:

Patrick is in charge of maintenance at a naturist campsite owned by his father. His workshop is as well-ordered as his life, but nothing lasts forever. The loss of Patrick’s favourite hammer has a profound effect on him and sets off a chain of events from which the pensive lad emerges as a new man. A tragicomedy about the importance of keeping an eye on your tools, about existential nudity, among other things, and about people for whom a trailer is their whole world. Patrick, also known as De Patrick, is directed by Belgian filmmaker Tim Mielants, making his feature debut after directing a few short films and lots of TV work including episodes of "Peaky Blinders", "The Terror", and "Legion". The screenplay is by Tim Mielants and Benjamin Sprengers. This will premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this year. Beta Cinema will release Mielants' Patrick, but hasn't set any release date yet. Stay tuned. First impression? Anyone curious?