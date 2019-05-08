Khmer Rouge Terrorizes Cambodia in Full Trailer for Animated 'Funan'

"You decide where we go. If we live or die." GKids has debuted a full-length US trailer for the acclaimed animated film from France titled Funan, the feature directional debut of filmmaker Denis Do. The story is about the survival and struggle of a young mother during the Khmer Rouge revolution in Cambodia, as she tries to find her 4-year-old son, torn from his own family by the communist regime. This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year, where it was award with the Best Feature Film top prize. Funan is described as a searing and remarkable debut from filmmaker Denis Do, who uses his own family history as inspiration for a thrilling story of love, loss and enduring hope in the most trying of times. Featuring (in French) the voices of Bérénice Bejo and Louis Garrel. This looks fantastic, and the reviews have been overly positive so far, making it one of the must see indie films of the year. I'm glad GKids will be bringing it to US theaters.

Here's the full-length official US trailer for Denis Do's Funan movie, direct from GKids' YouTube:

You can still rewatch the US teaser trailer for Denis Do's Funan here, to see the original intro again.

Cambodia, April 1975. Chou is a young woman whose everyday world is suddenly upended by the arrival of the Khmer Rouge regime. During the chaos of the forced exile from their home, Chou and her husband are separated from their 4-year-old son, who has been sent to an unknown location. As she navigates her new reality, working in the fields day and night under the careful watch of soldiers, and surviving the small indignities and harrowing realities of the increasingly grim work camps, Chou remains steadfast in her determination to reunite her family – even if it means risking everything. Funan is directed by French filmmaker Denis Do, a layout & storyboard artist making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is by Denis Do, Magali Pouzol, and Elise Trinh. This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year, where it won the top prize; and it also played at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles. GKids will release Do's Funan in select theaters starting on June 7th in the summer. For more, visit their website.