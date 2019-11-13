Kristen Stewart is Jean Seberg in First Official Trailer for 'Seberg' Film

"You can't stand that I might be a part of something more important than books or articles or movies…!" Amazon Studios has debuted an official trailer for the movie Seberg, a drama about the life of actress Jean Seberg. It's a feature film inspired by real events and the true story of the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg played by Kristen Stewart. In the late 1960s she was targeted by Hoover's FBI, because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal of the Black Panthers. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this fall, and at TIFF, receiving quite a bit of criticism. Still is worth a look, though. The full cast includes Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz, Jack O'Connell, Vince Vaughn, Jade Pettyjohn, Margaret Qualley, Stephen Root, and Colm Meaney. This is a fantastic trailer for the film, will grab your attention with the tension it builds along with Stewart.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Benedict Andrews' Seberg, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In this noir-ish thriller, Seberg's life and career are destroyed by Hoover's overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg's activism. Seberg is directed by Australian theater director / filmmaker Benedict Andrews, his second feature after the film Una previously and plenty of stage work. The screenplay is written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at TIFF, plus the London, Chicago, and Zurich Film Festivals. Amazon will release Andrews' Seberg in select theaters starting December 13th, 2019 later this fall. How does it look?